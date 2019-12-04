Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Starting vs. Hornets
Russell (thumb) is starting at point guard Wednesday against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Russell has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past nine games due to a sprained right thumb. Given the length of his absence, there's a chance the Warriors will keep an eye on his workload Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, Russell appeared in 10 games and posted averages of 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.5 minutes per game.
