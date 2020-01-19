Russell recorded 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 109-95 win over the Magic.

Among his first four games back from a shoulder injury, Saturday's outing was probably Russell's best all-around showing. Russell will likely see his production take a hit once Stephen Curry (hand) is back in action, but the two-time MVP isn't expected to be ready to go for at least another month. Until then, the 23-year-old should continue to deliver points, assists and three-pointers in bunches.