Russell ended with 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 106-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Russell led the way with 25 points, 10 of which came in the final five minutes. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Warriors but was just their sixth win of the season. Russell is going to have the green light as long as he is on the floor. With the Warriors' likely playing for draft picks only, there is a risk he misses games periodically, making him a hard player to sell moving forward.