Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Team-high 22
Russell scored 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) five assists, three rebounds and three steals in Thursday's 119-104 loss to the Celtics.
A sign of Russell's epic floor, his 17 shot attempts matched his lowest total since mid-December. The Celtics' top-5 defense (in both rating and efficiency) worked to eliminate Russell and force him to take deep threes. The lessened shooting night was balanced by equaling a season-best three steals.
