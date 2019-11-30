Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: To be held out next two games
Russell (thumb) is targeting a return later in Golden State's road trip, either Wednesday against Charlotte or Friday against Chicago, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Russell will miss the next two games at a minimum and, depending on how he feels, could be held out until the Warriors return home. Look for an official update on his availability to come ahead of Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
