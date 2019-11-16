Russell will be re-evaluated in two weeks after MRI results on his injured thumb came back positive for a sprain.

Russell is the latest Warrior to go down with a significant injury as he'll miss at least the next seven games before being re-evaluated. In his stead, look for Ky Bowman and Alec Burks to share point guard duties, with Jordan Poole factoring in significantly off the bench. There's a chance that the Warriors will seek outside help as well, considering they have just four healthy backcourt players available.