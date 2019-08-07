Coach Steve Kerr indicated that he'd likely start Russell alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (knee), once the former returns from a torn ACL, NBA.com reports.

When asked about his new guard, whom the Warriors acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Nets, Kerr had the following to say: "I think he's going to be great. First, just having a guy who can get you 20 points a night - especially with Klay out for most of the regular season - that's a huge luxury. The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D'Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they're going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start... I don't think we'll have a problem." While there's always the chance Golden State could move Russell if the fit doesn't work out, Kerr's words indicate that he's already planning for a future in which Curry, Thompson and Russell share the floor. The Warriors expect to be without Thompson for much of next season, but the hope is that he recovers in time to be back on the floor at some point in the regular season.