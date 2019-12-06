Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Friday
Russell (thumb) will play during Friday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Russell will play for a second straight game after missing nine straight contests due to a sprained left thumb. In his seven appearances since the start of November, he's averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.4 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to play Friday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 18 in Wednesday's return•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Likely playing Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Could return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: To be held out next two games•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.