Play

Russell (thumb) will play during Friday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Russell will play for a second straight game after missing nine straight contests due to a sprained left thumb. In his seven appearances since the start of November, he's averaging 28.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories