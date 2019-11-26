Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Will travel on road trip
Russell (thumb) will travel with the team on Golden State's upcoming five-game road trip, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Russell has missed the last four games due to a right thumb sprain, and while he's yet to be re-evaluated, it's good news that he'll be with the team on the road trip. Golden State is expected to have another update on Russell's status Saturday.
