Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Tuesday
Russell has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to illness, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Warriors will be without two starts Tuesday night due to illness, as both Willie Cauley-Stein and Russell have already been ruled out. Jacob Evans and Alec Burks should see more run at point guard as a result.
