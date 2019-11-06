Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Wednesday
Russell (ankle) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Russell will miss a third straight game as he continues to work back from a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...