House agreed to a one-year contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.

The former Texas A&M standout has bounced around since entering the league in 2016, but he most recently appeared in 23 games for the not-so-covertly-tanking Suns last season. House averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game, but the Suns opted to move on from the 25-year-old this summer, and he spent the Las Vegas Summer League with the Rockets. Golden State apparently saw something it liked in House, who will join the defending champs on a one-year deal that will likely pay him something close to the minimum.