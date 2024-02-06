Saric (illness) logged four minutes and finished with three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal in Monday's 109-98 win over the Nets.

In his return from a two-game absence due to the illness, Saric played the first 4:29 of the second quarter but didn't check back into the game as the Warriors relied on starters Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green and reserves Kevon Looney and Gui Santos as their primary frontcourt options. Though he could eventually poach Santos' playing time and/or supplant Looney as Green's top backup, Saric's minutes ceiling still looks to be limited given that the Warriors are expected to get Andrew Wiggins (ankle) back in action soon.