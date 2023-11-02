Watch Now:

Saric (hip) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Saric was listed as probable for the contest with a bruised right hip, but he'll suit up for the contest as expected. He's averaging 5.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 19.0 minutes per game.

