Saric isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Thunder, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Saric will come off the bench for the second straight game Friday, as Kevon Looney has reclaimed his starting role. Saric is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 22.4 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench.