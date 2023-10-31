Saric (hip contusion) is probable to play Wednesday against Sacramento, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Saric has played a steady two-way role through Golden State's first four contests. His appearance on Tuesday's injury report is the first mention of his hip contusion, which likely makes it a day-to-day issue.
More News
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Mixed results•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Inks deal with Golden State•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Posts double-double as reserve•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Plays 19 minutes in loss•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Efficient effort versus Warriors•
-
Thunder's Dario Saric: Drops season-high 21 points•