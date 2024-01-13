Saric will start at power forward in Friday's tilt against the Bulls, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Saric will replace Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. It is unclear what prompted head coach Steve Kerr to make the switch. The veteran big man has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 25.6 minutes in four starts this season.