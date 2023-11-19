Saric is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Saric will return to the bench in favor of Kevon Looney, who recorded a double-double while playing with the second unit against OKC on Thursday. Saric is averaging 8.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game when playing off the bench in 2023-24.