Saric scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

With Draymond Green getting ejected from the contest midway through the third quarter and with the struggling Andrew Wiggins (season-low 15 minutes) getting phased out in the final quarter, head coach Steve Kerr leaned heavily on second-unit players like Saric, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody down the stretch. Saric, Kuminga, Podziemski and Paul all reached double figures in the scoring column, and all four players should see their short-term outlooks improve in the likely event that Green faces a suspension after his third ejection of the season. Even though he continues to come off the bench, Saric has been getting more playing time at center of late than starter Kevon Looney. Saric is averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 boards, 2.0 triples and 1.3 assists in 21.0 minutes in his three games since moving to the bench, while Looney has been limited to 16 minutes or fewer in each of those contests.