The Warriors signed Saric to a one-year deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Saric will join his third team in two seasons. Across 57 games for the Thunder and Phoenix in 2022-23, Saric averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.1 minutes. The 29-year-old forward will likely compete for a depth role in the Warriors' frontcourt.