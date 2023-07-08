The Warriors signed Saric to a one-year deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Saric will join his third team in two seasons. Across 57 games for the Thunder and Phoenix in 2022-23, Saric averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.1 minutes. The 29-year-old forward will likely compete for a depth role in the Warriors' frontcourt.
