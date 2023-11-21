Saric contributed 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 121-116 win over the Rockets.

Saric lacks a dependable floor, but he's been indispensable when called upon to start, or play extended minutes if the starters are struggling. He's a full-time platoon with Kevon Looney, but his mid-range shot allows him to extend beyond the paint and inflict damage as a scorer.