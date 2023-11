Saric finished Tuesday's 104-101 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes.

Saric earned the start after coming off the bench the last two games, leading all starters in scoring while finishing as one of two Warriors with 20 or more points in a home loss. Saric tallied his highest scoring total of the season, scoring at least 20 points in two games this year.