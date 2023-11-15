Saric finished Tuesday's 104-101 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes.

After coming off the bench in 10 of the Warriors' first 11 games, Saric picked up the starting nod at center over Kevon Looney, who was moved to the second unit. Though his entry into the starting five may just have been a short-term arrangement while the Warriors looked to add more offensive firepower while Stephen Curry (knee) was sidelined, Saric did his part to make a case for a more permanent stay on the top unit. He finished second on the team in scoring to rookie Brandin Podziemski (23 points), though both players ended up taking on more touches than anticipated after Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected less than two minutes into the contest. After putting the Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in a headlock to earn his ejection, Green could be headed for a suspension, so Saric could be in store for heavy minutes in the frontcourt Thursday against the Thunder regardless of Curry's status.