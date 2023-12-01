Saric contributed 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 victory over the Clippers.

Saric has scored double figures in eight of his last nine appearances (two starts). During that stretch, he's averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.3 minutes per game. Despite Kevon Looney starting, Saric is the more appealing fantasy option in Golden State's frontcourt, even with Draymond Green back from his five-game suspension.