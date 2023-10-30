Saric provided four points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 victory over the Rockets.

Even with Draymond Green (ankle) back in action, Saric remained a key part of Golden State's rotation. Saric's production hasn't stood out yet, averaging just 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks, but he is playing 18.3 minutes per game and appears to be developing a connection with Chris Paul on the second unit. Saric hasn't played 20-plus minutes per game since 2019-20 when he was with Phoenix.