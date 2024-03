Saric accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in three minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Spurs.

Saric played just three minutes in the loss, continuing his recent struggles. He has played fewer than six minutes in three of the past four games, to the point where he cannot be considered an every-night part of the rotation. Subsequently, he can be avoided in all fantasy formats for the time being.