Saric chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Magic.

Saric's 14 minutes ties his second-lowest mark of the season. With Draymond Green suspended indefinitely, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been elevated to a starting role, leaving Saric and Kevon Looney to battle for backup minutes. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 28, Saric averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.9 minutes per game, but he's totaled just five points, 12 rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes over his last two appearances. Barring another change, Saric is likely a drop candidate in standard leagues.