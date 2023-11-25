Saric logged 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-112 win over San Antonio.

With Draymond Green serving the final game of his latest suspension, Saric put together his best all-around performance of the season, although it was Moses Moody who slid into the starting five in Green's place. Saric has scored in double digits in six of the last seven games while spotting in and out of the starting lineup, averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch. His court time had been creeping up even before Green was sidelined, so this recent surge in production may not be due to dry up -- Saric averaged 18.8 minutes through the first eight contests of the season, but that numbers has jumped up to 24.1 in nine games since.