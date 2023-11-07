Saric supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over Detroit.

Saric has played off the bench in each of the Warriors' eight contests so far, but he's trending up after putting up double-digit points in three of his last four appearances. His chances of landing a starting role are not realistic, however. Hence, fantasy managers who are looking to add Saric to their rosters need to know the nature of his role, which is probably going to translate into quite a few ups and downs. The scoring potential is there, though.