Saric notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 130-127 loss to the Nuggets.

Saric saw his most playing time in nearly a month and capitalized with one of his better all-around efforts of the campaign. His six assists Thursday were a season-high mark, and his 13 points came on a very efficient 5-for-7 shooting line. Saric has shown the ability to be a valuable bench contributor from time to time this season, and his per-game averages of 10.3 points and 5.8 boards are both on pace for his highest marks since the 2019-20 campaign. However, his production and minutes haven't been consistent enough to make him a must-roster player in most fantasy formats.