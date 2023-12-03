Saric contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Saric replaced Kevon Looney in the starting lineup Saturday in order to get more floor spacing out there, although the move didn't pay off with the forward missing both his three-point attempts. Despite the dud, Saric was coming off a really strong November with averages of 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers, so he'll be looking to quickly get back on track.