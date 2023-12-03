Saric contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.
Saric replaced Kevon Looney in the starting lineup Saturday in order to get more floor spacing out there, although the move didn't pay off with the forward missing both his three-point attempts. Despite the dud, Saric was coming off a really strong November with averages of 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 three-pointers, so he'll be looking to quickly get back on track.
More News
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Maintains solid production•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Leads bench with 18 points•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Heads back to bench Saturday•
-
Warriors' Dario Saric: Leads starters in scoring in loss•