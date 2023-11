Saric logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 win over the Kings.

Saric and Chris Paul have a connection from their shared time in Phoenix, and the familiarity was obvious when both players were on the floor. Saric's success was largely due to Paul's ability to find him open. Saric will surprise you with a drained three-pointer here and there, but his bread and butter is in the rebound category.