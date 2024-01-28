Saric will come off the bench in Saturday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Saric had started in five consecutive games, but he will return to a bench role with Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green entering the starting lineup. Saric has scored in double figures in each his last five games, and he will look to continue his solid play in a different role.
