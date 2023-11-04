Saric scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 141-139 win over the Thunder.

Saric has seen between 19 and 21 minutes in each of the Warriors' last four games, and while that level of playing time usually isn't conducive to producing useful fantasy lines, the veteran big man has been able to make it work. He's averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over those four contests, but Saric's excellent run of production won't necessarily inspire head coach Steve Kerr to move him into the starting five in place of Kevon Looney. Though Looney was limited to just 11 minutes Friday, he had been dealing with foul trouble, and the Warriors seem to value his defensive versatility and ability to attack the glass while handling a low-usage role alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.