Saric is starting at center in Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Steve Kerr has opted to shake up the starting lineup in favor of spreading the floor by starting Saric over Kevon Looney. The former is averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 27.5 minutes in three starts this season.
