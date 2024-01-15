Saric will remain in the starting lineup Monday versus Memphis, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Despite Draymond Green's return from suspension, Saric will remain in the starting lineup next to Kevon Looney. Given Green and Jonathan Kuminga figure to see plenty of work as reserves, Saric's role may be somewhat limited despite the starting designation.
