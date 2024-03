Saric produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in six minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over the Raptors.

Saric barely saw the floor in the win, logging just six minutes. He has failed to play more than 15 minutes in nine of the past 10 games, producing very little in terms of fantasy value. At this stage, even those in deeper formats should be looking for a player with a clearer path to minutes.