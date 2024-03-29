site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Dario Saric: Won't play against Charlotte
Saric (knee) is out for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Saric has been downgraded from questionable to out while dealing with right knee soreness. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with San Antonio.
