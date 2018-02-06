Warriors' David West: Absent from injury report
West (personal) isn't listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
West had been unavailable for the Warriors' last two games, missing Friday's victory over the Kings for rest purposes and sitting out Saturday's loss to the Nuggets to attend the funeral of former teammate Rasual Butler. The veteran's absence from the Warriors' injury report suggests that he's since rejoined the team and will be available Tuesday in his normal 12-to-17-minute role off the bench.
