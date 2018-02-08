Warriors' David West: Available Thursday vs. Dallas
West (calf) is available to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, West's presence on the injury report with a calf issue was just precautionary, and the veteran big man is all good to go for Thursday's outing with the Mavericks.
