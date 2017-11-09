Warriors' David West: Back in the lineup Wednesday
West (rest) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
West received the night off Monday against the Heat for rest, but as expected, he'll be active and available to play Wednesday. Look for him to slot into his normal role off the bench, though he could pick some additional playing time with Kevin Durant (thigh) sitting out. That said, West will still likely struggle to post any fantasy worthy numbers.
