Warriors' David West: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
West (personal) tallied nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 14 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder.
West was highly efficient in his return from a two-game sabbatical due to rest and for personal reasons, leading the second unit in scoring along the way. The veteran big man typically generates some serviceable scoring and rebounding numbers in his reserve forward role, but the fact that his minutes are consistently capped in the mid-teens significantly caps his fantasy value, even in deeper formats.
