Warriors' David West: Bench-leading scoring total in win
West managed 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
West's scoring total led the Warriors' bench on the night and was the only double-digit tally for the second unit. The 15-year veteran has a modest but consistent role off that typically affords him minutes in the mid-teens. That allotment, along with a 60.0 percent success rate from the field in 11 January contests, has led to five double-digit scoring efforts over that sample. Coupled with his solid work on the glass relative to playing time, West retains some fantasy value in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
