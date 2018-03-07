Warriors' David West: Doubtful Thursday
West (arm) is doubtful for Thursday's tilt against the Spurs.
West missed Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a cyst in his right arm, which is apparently still giving him significant pain. Assuming he misses Thursday's contest, Kevon Looney should see extra run.
