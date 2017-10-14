Warriors' David West: Eight points off bench in preseason finale
West totaled eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 13 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason win over the Kings.
The veteran big man is back with the Warriors on a one-year deal despite having fulfilled his goal of a championship last season. He saw no more than Friday's 13 minutes in any one preseason game and appears likely to see about the same allotment of 12.6 minutes he logged last season as Draymond Green's (back) primary backup at the four.
