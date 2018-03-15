Warriors' David West: Expected to return Friday
West (arm) is expected to play Friday against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
West will have missed five consecutive games before potentially returning Friday as he's been dealing with a cyst on his right arm. The Warriors will welcome his return as they are currently dealing with a number of injuries throughout their roster. When West does make his return, he will likely continue to see the 13.6 minutes per game he's been averaging this season.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...