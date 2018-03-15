Warriors' David West: Expected to return Friday

West (arm) is expected to play Friday against the Kings, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

West will have missed five consecutive games before potentially returning Friday as he's been dealing with a cyst on his right arm. The Warriors will welcome his return as they are currently dealing with a number of injuries throughout their roster. When West does make his return, he will likely continue to see the 13.6 minutes per game he's been averaging this season.