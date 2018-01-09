Warriors' David West: Fills out stat sheet off bench
West provided 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.
West celebrated becoming the 27th player in NBA history to see action in 1,000 regular-season games by scoring in double digits for the third consecutive contest. The 37-year-old big man is shooting a blistering 78.3 percent over his first four games of January overall, and he continues to put in solid work on the glass on the majority of nights as well. Factoring in Monday's line, West has brought in six or 11 rebounds on three occasions over the last six games despite seeing no more than 16 minutes in any of those contests.
More News
-
Warriors' David West: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' David West: Probable Saturday vs. Clips•
-
Warriors' David West: Suffers sprained left ankle Thursday•
-
Warriors' David West: Will play Friday•
-
Warriors' David West: Status updated to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' David West: Questionable against Orlando•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start