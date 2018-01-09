Warriors' David West: Fills out stat sheet off bench

West provided 10 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.

West celebrated becoming the 27th player in NBA history to see action in 1,000 regular-season games by scoring in double digits for the third consecutive contest. The 37-year-old big man is shooting a blistering 78.3 percent over his first four games of January overall, and he continues to put in solid work on the glass on the majority of nights as well. Factoring in Monday's line, West has brought in six or 11 rebounds on three occasions over the last six games despite seeing no more than 16 minutes in any of those contests.