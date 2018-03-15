Warriors' David West: Officially probable Friday
West (arm) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup with the Kings, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Steve Kerr indicated prior to Wednesday's contest that he expected West back for Friday's game, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Look for West to slot in as depth in the frontcourt, but with Draymond Green (shoulder) also returning, there may not be a ton of minutes available and he shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes. That said, his likely return should still mean less minutes for guys like Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney.
