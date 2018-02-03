Play

Warriors' David West: Out Saturday

West will not play in Saturday's Game against the Nuggets due to personal reasons, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports

After getting the night off to rest during Friday's matchup against the Kings, West will miss his second consecutive game Saturday in order to tend to a persona matter. With Jordan Bell (ankle) also sidelined. look for Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney to see some extra minutes off the bench.

