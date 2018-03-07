Play

Warriors' David West: Out Tuesday

West will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks due to right arm cyst.

West was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so the issue is likely relatively new. Both Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell figure to see some extra run providing depth in the frontcourt as a result of his absence. Consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Spurs.

